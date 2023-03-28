AEW: Jamie Hayter difenderà il titolo a Dynamite tra 9 giorni contro Riho (Di martedì 28 marzo 2023) Tony Khan ha annunciato, tramite Twitter, che Jamie Hayter difenderà l’AEW Women’s Championship contro Riho a Dynamite di settimana prossima, nel ritorno della federazione di Jacksonville in zona New York, precisamente alla UBS Arena. Next Wednesday, 4/5@UBSArena New YorkWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteAEW Women's World Championship@jmehytr vs RihoAs announced by @theDaddyMagic/@PaulWight, red hot former World Champion Riho will fight the current champion, dominant Jamie Hayter next week in New York on TBS! pic.twitter.com/x3ajNFtnvC— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
