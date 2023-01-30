WWE: The Undertaker è orgoglioso della performance di sua moglie alla Rumble (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Per settimane, Michelle McCool ha rivelato di essere stata esclusa dalla WWE in varie occasioni importanti, tra cui la Royal Rumble. Tutto è cambiato quando la McCool, che era presente allo show con la figlia, ha saltato la barricata per partecipare al Rumble match mentre veniva suonata la sua theme song. L’ex WWE Women’s Champion ha sfoggiato un’ottima prestazione nel corso dell’incontro, durato quasi 14 minuti. La sua estemporanea dimostrazione di talento sul ring ha portato The Undertaker a pubblicare un messaggio su Twitter, mostrandosi orgoglioso della moglie e riconoscendo l’icona musicale Hardy per la sua straordinaria performance allo show. Le sue parole “Complimenti a tutti i partecipanti alla ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Hulk Hogan can’t feel his lower body… he can’t feel anything: Kurt AngleTerry Gene Bollea, better known by his stage-name Hulk Hogan, has undergone at least three back surgeries, including a spine fusion, during his two-decade-plus wrestling career.
Cody Rhodes: Nick Khan And Bruce Prichard Have Been Nothing But Angels To MeI'll tell you two people that really kept me in check, Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard. I don't know why they have reputations. They've been nothing but angels to me. Nick and Bruce don't see Dusty ...
