WWE: The Undertaker è orgoglioso della performance di sua moglie alla Rumble (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Per settimane, Michelle McCool ha rivelato di essere stata esclusa dalla WWE in varie occasioni importanti, tra cui la Royal Rumble. Tutto è cambiato quando la McCool, che era presente allo show con la figlia, ha saltato la barricata per partecipare al Rumble match mentre veniva suonata la sua theme song. L’ex WWE Women’s Champion ha sfoggiato un’ottima prestazione nel corso dell’incontro, durato quasi 14 minuti. La sua estemporanea dimostrazione di talento sul ring ha portato The Undertaker a pubblicare un messaggio su Twitter, mostrandosi orgoglioso della moglie e riconoscendo l’icona musicale Hardy per la sua straordinaria performance allo show. Le sue parole “Complimenti a tutti i partecipanti alla ...
