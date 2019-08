Stranger Things | Dustin da piccolo | l’attore prima del provino che l’ha reso famoso Foto

Stranger Things - Recensione della terza stagione : SPOILER ALERT: VI CONSIGLIAMO DI LEGGERE LA Recensione SOLTANTO SE AVETE VISTO LA terza stagione!! ------------------------------"Feelings. Feelings. Jesus. The truth is, for so long, I'd forgotten what those even were. I've been stuck in one place, in a cave, you might say. A deep, dark cave. And then, I left some Eggos out in the woods, and you came into my life and for the first time in a long time, I started to feel THINGS again. I ...