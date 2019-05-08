Windows 10 20H1 | disponibile la build 18894

Windows 10 20H1 : nuova UI con angoli arrotondati? : Secondo Zac Bowden, giornalista presso Windows Central e storico leaker di Microsoft, stanno per arrivare gli angoli arrotondati nel design dell’UI di Windows 10 20H1. that's not happening. The rounded corners are coming to Fluent Design. You'll see it all over Windows, Xbox, Office, and other products in the coming months/years. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) May 2, 2019 angoli smussati Pochi giorni fa, avevamo scritto che la ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18890 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18890 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Fix di bug We fixed a hang in the audio service when checking whether a machine was licensed to use spatial audio. We fixed an issue that could result in the desktop being unexpectedly slow to refresh (if you right-click the desktop and select Refresh or press F5). We fixed an issue resulting in not ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18885 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18885 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! NOTA: gli utenti Insider con la build 18362.53 che non sono stati in grado di aggiornare alla 18875 dovranno prima installare l’aggiornamento cumulativo 18362.86 (KB4497093) prima di essere in grado di ricevere la build di oggi. Novità Your Phone: Phone screen now supports additional Android ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18875 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18875 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità East Asian Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) Improvements: The New Japanese IME is now available to all Insiders in Fast! During 19H1, we announced we were working on a new Japanese IME. We got a lot of great feedback, and the IME was taken offline for a time while we worked on ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18865 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato la nuova build 18865 di Windows 10 20H1 per gli Insider appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead! Bug fix: In Cursor & pointer setting, tooltips will now show when you move the mouse over the different color options. We fixed the issue where Narrator’s Copy command in Scan mode in Facebook’s “Write a comment” text field resulted in message “Item cannot take focus”. Narrator now announces the ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18860 : Microsoft ha da poco annunciato la nuova build 18860 di Windows 10 20H1 per gli Insider appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead! Novità: As many of you know, we’ve been working on bringing SwiftKey’s typing intelligence to Windows. We’re excited to announce that we’re expanding support to these 39 languages: Afrikaans (South Africa), Albanian (Albania), Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Armenian (Armenia), Azerbaijani (Azerbaijan), Basque ...