Infinitopes to Showcase Breakthroughs on Cancer Vaccine Development at SITC 2024 | Insight into a double-blind Phase I IIa clinical trial

Infinitopes, an integrated Cancer biotech combining world leading platforms in precision antigen discovery with Vaccine vectors capable of durably stimulating protective immune responses, today announces that it will be presenting three posters on its pioneering Cancer Vaccine discovery and Development, including one that has been recognised as a 'top 100' poster presentation, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024, held in Houston, US, from 6-10th November.A spinout from Oxford University, supported by Cancer Research UK (CRUK), Infinitopes announced its oversubscribed £12.8 million seed financing in April 2024, to advance its AI/ML Precision ImmunomicsTM antigen discovery platform. The Company exploits this technology to accurately design 'best-in-class' therapeutics for multiple Cancer indications.
