The Diplomat 3 e Nobody Wants This 2: Netflix annuncia il rinnovo delle sue serie (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Netflix ha annunciato il rinnovo delle sue serie The Diplomat e Nobody Wants This, rispettivamente per la stagione 2 e 3. Netflix ha annunciato il rinnovo di due delle sue serie di maggior successo: The Diplomat, che tornerà con la stagione 3 che sarà ambientata a Londra e a New York, e la comedy Nobody Wants This, che ha debuttato a settembre diventando in poche settimane un successo internazionale. Il lavoro sulle puntate inedite degli show è attualmente in corso e i portavoce della piattaforma di streaming hanno già condiviso qualche dettaglio, svelando anche dei cambiamenti nella composizione dei team che stanno sviluppando i prossimi capitoli delle storie. L'annuncio di The Diplomat 3 Le riprese del terzo capitolo del thriller politico

