Thunderbolts*: Chi è Bob? Ecco chi è Sentry, il personaggio dei fumetti Marvel! (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) “Sono Bob”, balbetta il Bob di Lewis Pullman nel trailer di Thunderbolts* rilasciato ieri dai Marvel Studios, quando la nuova Vedova Nera (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) e Taskmaster (Olga John-Kamen) lo sorprendono. Il trailer è accompagnato dalla canzone dei Pixies “Where is My Mind” che, non a caso, compare anche in Fight Club, il classico cult di David Fincher del 1999 che racconta di un uomo apparentemente senza pretese (Edward Norton) la cui malattia mentale si manifesta con uno sdoppiamento della personalità: il suo alter-ego oscuro e violento, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). Se la fibbia della cintura a forma di “S” e il simbolo di una “S” non vi hanno ancora convinto, si tratta di riferimenti a Sentry, il supereroe a energia solare proveniente dai fumetti Marvel.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
