Premier League 2024 2025 | tris facile per il Liverpool vincono anche Tottenham e Chelsea

Tutto facile per il Liverpool nel match della quinta giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. La squadra di Slot, reduce dalla vittoria in casa del Milan in Champions League, riscatta il clamoroso ko per mano del Nottingham Forest nell'ultimo turno e batte con un secco 3-0 il Bournemouth grazie ai gol di Luis Diaz (doppietta) e Darwin Nunez, due che non c'erano dal primo minuto al Meazza. Con questo successo i Reds salgono a quota 12 punti in classifica, provvisoriamente in testa, mentre gli ospiti restano ancorati a quota cinque lunghezze. Vince anche il Tottenham, ma deve faticare contro il Brentford, perché dopo nemmeno un minuto Mbeumo sblocca la partita e porta avanti gli ospiti.
- Highlights e gol Liverpool-Bournemouth 3-0: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti della sfida. . GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI LIVERPOOL-BOURNEMOUTH 3-0 The post Highlights e gol Liverpool-Bournemouth 3-0: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) appeared first on SportFace. Il video con gli highlights e i gol di Liverpool-Bournemouth 3-0, match valido per la quinta giornata della Premier League 2024/2025. I Reds non sentono la fatica di Champions League e dopo aver battuto il Milan si abbattono come un uragano sui rossoneri: per i ragazzi di Slot vanno in gol Luis Diaz con una doppietta e Darwin Nunez e il tris è comodo e vale la vetta provvisoria del campionato. sportface
- Premier League: Palmer trascina il Chelsea. LIVE Liverpool e Tottenham, segue il Manchester Utd - Quinta giornata di Premier League in campo: il sabato viene aperto dal successo per 3-0 del Chelsea sul West Ham: decisivo, ancora, Cole Palmer. Questa pa... calciomercato
- I gol di Jackson puniscono gli Hammers “dormienti” in Premier League - . com/uQdxSfokns — Calcio su TNT Sports (@footballontnt) 21 settembre 2024 Obiettivi di Jackson: “shock” per il West Ham “Il calcio di punizione è stato battuto rapidamente; Jackson, che ha iniziato, ha avuto una grande prontezza di riflessi”, ha detto l’ex attaccante del Leeds Lucy Ward a TNT Sports. “Vedi che tutti si rilassano e Jackson ci guarda, pensando ‘possiamo andare avanti qui’. justcalcio
- Premier League Schär's Newcastle miss out on leap to the top of the table - The team of new coach Arne Slot closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City in terms of points. The top-of-the-table clash between unbeaten City (12 points) and Arsenal (10 points) will take ... bluewin.ch
- Match facts: Southampton v Ipswich town (English Premier League) - Ahram Online provided a live score coverage for Saturday's match between Southampton and Ipswich Town in the 5th matchday of the English premier league ... english.ahram.eg
- Leicester 1-1 Everton: Toffees throw away ANOTHER lead after Stephy Mavididi equaliser but Sean Dyche's side hold on for first point of the season - Iliman Ndiaye put Sean Dyche's side ahead after 12 minutes with a lovely flourish of footwork and a neat finish off the post which Mads Hermansen could do nothing about. dailymail.co.uk
