John Millman prende le difese di Sinner | Gli credo al 100% Leggete la sentenza prima di giudicare

(Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) Si susseguono nel mondo del tennis (e non solo) le reazioni alla notizia della vicenda doping che ha coinvolto il numero 1 ATP Jannik. Alcuni giocatori del circuito maggiore come Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov e Lucas Pouille non hanno digerito l’assoluzione dell’azzurro, mentre l’australianoha espresso pubblicamente la sua vicinanza al 23enne altoatesino. “di arrivare a conclusioni affrettate, Jannikaveva meno di un miliardesimo di grammo nel suo sistema. Glial. Forse dovremmo cambiare la soglia per tenere conto della contaminazione. Infine, perché tutto questo clamore quando permettiamo agli atleti di tutti gli sport, compreso il tennis, di abusare delle Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)?“, scrivesu X.