Undertaker: “Ludwig Kaiser diventerà qualcosa di speciale” (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Il leggendario The Undertaker ha recentemente condiviso le sue impressioni su alcuni dei talenti emergenti della WWE, con un focus particolare su Ludwig Kaiser. Le sue parole, pronunciate durante l’ultima puntata del podcast “Six Feet Under”, hanno acceso i riflettori sul membro dell’Imperium. L’Endorsement del Deadman The Undertaker, noto per i suoi giudizi ponderati e la sua profonda conoscenza del business, ha espresso un forte apprezzamento per Kaiser: “Ho avuto una lunga chiacchierata con Kaiser questo lunedì a Raw ad Austin,” ha rivelato The Phenom. “Sono molto ottimista su di lui. Ovviamente, Gunther è un po’ più avanti, ma tenete d’occhio Kaiser. Penso che diventerà speciale.” Le Qualità di Kaiser Secondo The Undertaker Nel suo discorso, The Undertaker ha evidenziato alcune qualità chiave che rendono Kaiser un prospetto interessante.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
