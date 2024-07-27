Nic Nemeth | Nicky della Spirit Squad? Un personaggio ridicolo ma non avevo altra scelta

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Quando pensiamo alla(Johnny, Kenny, Mikey, Mitch e) la prima parola che ci viene in mente per descriverli non è certo “leggendari”. Ma per uno di questi cinque,, lo status di leggenda è stato effettivamente raggiunto come Dolph Ziggler, campione‘Tripla Corona’ in WWE e attuale campione del mondo TNA (come Nic). Ai microfoni di “Busted Open Radio”,ha spiegato che certi livelli di successo potrebbero essere un’utopia per un talento emergente, se questo non è disposto a interpretare una gimmick poco esaltante e sfruttare al massimo i minuti che gli vengono concessi. “Ero un fottuto cheerleader”, ha detto, spiegando che se questa fosse stata l’unica opportunità che gli avrebbero concesso, allora avrebbe dato il massimo per potersi guardare allo specchio un domani senza alcun rimorso.