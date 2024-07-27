Nic Nemeth: “Nicky della Spirit Squad? Un personaggio ridicolo, ma non avevo altra scelta” (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Quando pensiamo alla Spirit Squad (Johnny, Kenny, Mikey, Mitch e Nicky) la prima parola che ci viene in mente per descriverli non è certo “leggendari”. Ma per uno di questi cinque, Nicky, lo status di leggenda è stato effettivamente raggiunto come Dolph Ziggler, campione della ‘Tripla Corona’ in WWE e attuale campione del mondo TNA (come Nic Nemeth). Ai microfoni di “Busted Open Radio”, Nemeth ha spiegato che certi livelli di successo potrebbero essere un’utopia per un talento emergente, se questo non è disposto a interpretare una gimmick poco esaltante e sfruttare al massimo i minuti che gli vengono concessi. “Ero un fottuto cheerleader”, ha detto Nemeth, spiegando che se questa fosse stata l’unica opportunità che gli avrebbero concesso, allora avrebbe dato il massimo per potersi guardare allo specchio un domani senza alcun rimorso.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
