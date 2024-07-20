AEW | Strong vs Ishii per Collision di questa notte ecco tutto il programma

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 20 luglio 2024)vs: Un match da non perdere L’episodio di AEWdi sabato 20 luglio si preannuncia ricco di azione e colpi di scena. Uno degli incontri più attesi vedrà Tomohirodella Conglomeration affrontare Roderickdell’Undisputed Kingdom in un match singolo. Questo scontro, annunciato durante l’episodio di AEW Rampage di venerdì, promette scintille sul ring. Un match che non è inedito, perché già nel 2016aveva battutoper il titolo TV della Ring of Honor durante Honor Rising, show organizzato collettivamente da ROH e NJPW al Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. All’epoca il match ottenne 4 stelle e 1/4 dal Wrestling Observer. Il ritorno diin AEW Tomohiro, stella della NJPW, è destinato a diventare una presenza regolare nel roster AEW per il resto dell’estate, come annunciato dalla promotion la scorsa settimana.