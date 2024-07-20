AEW : Strong vs Ishii per Collision di questa notte, ecco tutto il programma (Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) Ishii vs Strong: Un match da non perdere L’episodio di AEW Collision di sabato 20 luglio si preannuncia ricco di azione e colpi di scena. Uno degli incontri più attesi vedrà Tomohiro Ishii della Conglomeration affrontare Roderick Strong dell’Undisputed Kingdom in un match singolo. Questo scontro, annunciato durante l’episodio di AEW Rampage di venerdì notte, promette scintille sul ring. Un match che non è inedito, perché già nel 2016 Ishii aveva battuto Strong per il titolo TV della Ring of Honor durante Honor Rising, show organizzato collettivamente da ROH e NJPW al Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. All’epoca il match ottenne 4 stelle e 1/4 dal Wrestling Observer. Il ritorno di Ishii in AEW Tomohiro Ishii, stella della NJPW, è destinato a diventare una presenza regolare nel roster AEW per il resto dell’estate, come annunciato dalla promotion la scorsa settimana.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Tony Khan officially announces big rematch involving former WWE star after 3,073 days on AEW Collision - Ahead of the upcoming July 20, 2024, episode of Collision, AEW President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that strong will be in action on the Saturday night show in Arlington, Texas against ... msn
- Rampage recap & reactions: Mark Briscoe has two rules - Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Tomohiro ishii vs. Roderick strong, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett Lengthy bout. Down the stretch, ishii was a Stone Pitbull ... msn
- Mark Briscoe Says The Second Rule Of The Conglomeration Is That You Can't Be A Shithead On 7/19 AEW Rampage - Mark Briscoe says there are only two rules in The Conglomeration. fightful
Video AEW StrongVideo AEW Strong