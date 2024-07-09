Il Diavolo Veste Prada 2 | Disney al lavoro sul sequel del film con Meryl Streep

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Sono passati 18 anni dall’uscita di un grande classico del cinema che ha visto una delle migliori interpretazioni di, oltre a rendere famosa in tutto il mondo la talentuosa Anne Hathaway, e proprio orasi sarebbe decisa a un grande ritorno. Sembrerebbe che la compagnia di Topolino stia lavorando aldi Il. Vediamo di capire tutto ciò che sappiamo a riguardo. La notizia è stata rilasciata tra i siti specializzati da Variety, sebbene il primo sul web a scoprire il rumor sia stato Puck News sul suo profilo X (come potete vedere qui sotto). Le uniche cose che si sanno al momento riguardano il fatto che laavrebbe dato il via alle trattative per l’inizio della produzione di Il2 e che la sceneggiatrice Aline Brosh McKenna potrebbe tornare a scrivere questo secondo capitolo.