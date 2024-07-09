Il Diavolo Veste Prada 2: Disney al lavoro sul sequel del film con Meryl Streep (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Sono passati 18 anni dall’uscita di un grande classico del cinema che ha visto una delle migliori interpretazioni di Meryl Streep, oltre a rendere famosa in tutto il mondo la talentuosa Anne Hathaway, e proprio ora Disney si sarebbe decisa a un grande ritorno. Sembrerebbe che la compagnia di Topolino stia lavorando al sequel di Il Diavolo Veste Prada. Vediamo di capire tutto ciò che sappiamo a riguardo. La notizia è stata rilasciata tra i siti specializzati da Variety, sebbene il primo sul web a scoprire il rumor sia stato Puck News sul suo profilo X (come potete vedere qui sotto). Le uniche cose che si sanno al momento riguardano il fatto che la Disney avrebbe dato il via alle trattative per l’inizio della produzione di Il Diavolo Veste Prada 2 e che la sceneggiatrice Aline Brosh McKenna potrebbe tornare a scrivere questo secondo capitolo.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
