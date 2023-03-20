DICTADOR' S MIKA | THE WORLD' S FIRST AI CEO HUMANOID MADE A POWERFUL APPEARANCE AT THE SALZ21-HOME OF INNOVATION CONFERENCE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) - SALZBURG, Austria, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/shared the company's creative initiative to blend unique combinations of art, technology, and long-term investments, markingthe most innovative brand in the. In her speech,highlighted's commitment to revolutionizing the industry with AI and cutting-edge technology to create entirely new, non-existent categories of artistic, collector and investment products. During the Q&A session,addressed questions about the advantages and disadvantages of having an AI CEO versus a human CEO, how the company handles ethical and moral dilemmas in decision-making processes, and how the programming ensures that she is unbiased and objective in her decision-making processes.also ...