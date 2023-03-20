Prime Gaming e Riot Games Riot collaborano per eSport e altro ancoraStar Wars Jedi: Survivor - nuovo trailerDolby Atmos arriva in PUBG MOBILEProscenic presenta il nuovo Baby Monitor BM300THQ Nordic parteciperà al PAX East 2023Al via la Game Developers Conference 2023 Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS celebra il 25esimo anniversarioVia le protesi! L' influencer Blac Chyna dice addio al siliconeChanel Totti : la figlia di Francesco dopo il derby ai tifosi ...Francesco Pio Maimone ucciso a 18 anni a Napoli fuori da un localeUltime Blog

DICTADOR' S MIKA | THE WORLD' S FIRST AI CEO HUMANOID MADE A POWERFUL APPEARANCE AT THE SALZ21-HOME OF INNOVATION CONFERENCE

DICTADOR'S MIKA, THE WORLD'S FIRST AI CEO HUMANOID MADE A POWERFUL APPEARANCE AT THE SALZ21-HOME OF INNOVATION CONFERENCE (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) - SALZBURG, Austria, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 MIKA shared the company's creative initiative to blend unique combinations of art, technology, and long-term investments, marking DICTADOR the most innovative brand in the WORLD. In her speech, MIKA highlighted DICTADOR's commitment to revolutionizing the industry with AI and cutting-edge technology to create entirely new, non-existent categories of artistic, collector and investment products. During the Q&A session, MIKA addressed questions about the advantages and disadvantages of having an AI CEO versus a human CEO, how the company handles ethical and moral dilemmas in decision-making processes, and how the programming ensures that she is unbiased and objective in her decision-making processes. MIKA also ...
