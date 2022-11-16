TUTTI IN CAMPO INSIEME A TOPOLINOTwitch presenta Leading Cultural ChangeLa fase 2 della patch pre-espansione di Dragonflight è disponibileSony: aperti i pre-ordini del monitor “INZONE” M3Cyberpunk: Edgerunners riceve una nomination ai The Game Awards 2022Al via FIFA World Cup Daily by HisenseLG LANCIA IL TORNEO LG ULTRAGEAR EU SERVER CLASHIn ospedale dopo il sushi : 12 ricoverati a TarantoParma : Il piccolo Enrico morto dopo il ricovero in ospedaleActive Pack per Meta Quest 2 - Regala il benessere invernaleUltime Blog

PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA' S CUP

PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA'S CUP (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) PISA, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 A new PARTNERShip emblematising excellence, to clinch the oldest and most prestigious sports trophy in the world: PHARMANUTRA S.p.A. (Milan: PHN), a company specialising in mineral-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, has partnered WITH the LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM in the campaign for the 37th EDITION of the AMERICA's Cup, the legendary sailing competition dating back to 1851.   The company founded by brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte, which plays an active part in the world of sport through a series of important sponsorships and medical PARTNERShips, will support the prestigious Italian challenge ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Forti emozioni sotto la Torre: torna la Cetilar Maratona di Pisa

Rinnovata la partnership con il title sponsor PharmaNutra Spa , casa farmaceutica titolare dei ... Rare Partners, Mondobimbi e Club Scherma di Ciolo. Le iscrizioni sono aperte sul sito . Prossimo ...

L'Arena si impreziosisce con la "Cetilar Lounge"

... " Continua a consolidarsi il rapporto commerciale tra PharmaNutra e il Pisa Sporting Club. L'idea ...possano offrire servizi e opportunità di valore mediatico e comunicazione a tutti i nostri partners. ... America's Cup: Pharmanutra Human Performance Partner di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli  Farevela

PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA'S CUP

PISA, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership emblematising excellence, to clinch the oldest and most prestigious sports trophy in the world: PharmaNutra S.p.A. (Milan: PHN), a company ...

PharmaNutra S.p.A.: PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA'S CUP

A new partnership emblematising excellence, to clinch the oldest and most prestigious sports trophy in the world: PharmaNutra S.p.A. (Milan: PHN), ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH LUNA ROSSA