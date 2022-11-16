PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA'S CUP (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) PISA, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Forti emozioni sotto la Torre: torna la Cetilar Maratona di PisaRinnovata la partnership con il title sponsor PharmaNutra Spa , casa farmaceutica titolare dei ... Rare Partners, Mondobimbi e Club Scherma di Ciolo. Le iscrizioni sono aperte sul sito . Prossimo ...
L'Arena si impreziosisce con la "Cetilar Lounge"... " Continua a consolidarsi il rapporto commerciale tra PharmaNutra e il Pisa Sporting Club. L'idea ...possano offrire servizi e opportunità di valore mediatico e comunicazione a tutti i nostri partners. ... America's Cup: Pharmanutra Human Performance Partner di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Farevela
