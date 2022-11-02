Tata Communications aims to empower 5 million women by 2024 (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Launches Phase 2 of the 'School of Hope and empowerment' project in collaboration with The Better India; Expands reach to Bihar and Odisha States MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today launches Phase 2 of its 'School of Hope and empowerment' (S.H.E) project intended to provide entrepreneurship education and professional guidance to 5 million women by 2024 across the states of Bihar and Odisha in India. Phase 1 of the project has motivated women to complete the education series and be empowered with knowledge and skills to set up and manage a business independently, ensuring access to quality education for all. "The Phase 1 of School of Hope and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Piramal Pharma nomina Vibha Paul Rishi Non - Executive Director nel proprio Consiglio di amministrazione... tra cui Tata Chemicals Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ... Rajiv Banerjee Corporate Communications ...
Tata Communications launches Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in IndiaPrivate 5G trials are underway in India enabling digital transformation of enterprises with the power of 5G MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Tata Communications , a global digital ecosystem enabler, today launches a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and ... Vodafone Business: il nuovo CEO sarà Vinod Kumar, il numero uno dell’indiana Tata Communications MondoMobileWeb.it
