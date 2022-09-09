Dubai International Financial Centre records strong growth in H1 2022, reaffirming Dubai's status as a global financial hub (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - <strong>Dubaistrong>, UAE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
<strong>Dubaistrong> <strong>Internationalstrong> <strong>financialstrong> <strong>Centrestrong> (DIFC), the leading global <strong>financialstrong> <strong>Centrestrong> in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, delivered robust growth in the first half of 2022. The <strong>Centrestrong>'s strong performance reinforces DIFC's Strategy 2030 to drive the future of finance, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
<strong>Dubaistrong> <strong>Internationalstrong> <strong>financialstrong> <strong>Centrestrong> (DIFC), the leading global <strong>financialstrong> <strong>Centrestrong> in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, delivered robust growth in the first half of 2022. The <strong>Centrestrong>'s strong performance reinforces DIFC's Strategy 2030 to drive the future of finance, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dubai International Financial Centre records strong growth in H1 2022, reaffirming Dubai's status as a global financial hubDUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, delivered robust growth in the first half of 2022. The Centre'...
Shanghai Electric Jumps to 40th on ENR's 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list...Electric made the list by virtue of 11 of its major international projects, including a photovoltaic - thermal (PV - T) facility and Phase 5 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, ... Dubai International Airport, 27,9 milioni di passeggeri nella prima metà del 2022 Agenzia stampa degli Emirati
Shanghai Electric Jumps to 40th on ENR's 2022 Top 250 International Contractors listSHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric moved up to 40th place on the 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list released by ...
Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 Worth US $250,000 is Now Open for Nominations from Nurses WorldwideAster Guardians Global Nursing Award is one of the world’s top awards in nursing with the highest prize money The first edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022 which saw Nurs ...
Dubai InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dubai International