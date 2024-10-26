It.insideover.com - Sudan nella guerra civile: il mistero di un cargo abbattuto e le manovre della Russia
Hundreds Killed in Days as War in Sudan Surges - Paramilitary forces ransacked villages and killed hundreds of people, activists said, hastening calls for the United Nations to deploy a mission to protect civilians. (nytimes.com)
Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan's Darfur region - Russia says it is investigating the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Darfur ... (accesswdun.com)
Czech Republic orders two Embraer C-390 Millennium multirole airlifters - The Czech Republic has signed an order for two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft, enhancing Czech Air Force transport capabilities. (aerotime.aero)
U.S. Sanctions Sudanese Defense Chief for Weapons Procurement Tied to Iran, Russia Deals - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Mirghani Idris Suleiman, Sudan’s Defense Chief, for his role in securing weapons through deals with Iran and Russia amid the ongoing ... (defensemirror.com)