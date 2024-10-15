Italia-Israele, Roger Waters contro la nazionale italiana: “Vergogna” (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) “Vergogna, Vergogna Italia!”. Inizia con queste parole il video postato da Roger Waters sul suo profilo Instagram. Il fondatore dei Pink Floyd attacca la nazionale Italiana poco prima dell’inizio del match di Nations League contro Israele che si è giocato giovedì sera a Udine: “Non dovete giocare a calcio contro Israele, sono uno Stato di paria”, dice Waters. “Nessuno di noi dovrebbe avere niente a che fare con loro finché non torneranno a far parte dell’umanità e accetteranno l’idea dei diritti umani universali per i nostri fratelli e sorelle in tutto il mondo e questo significa anche tutti i nostri fratelli e sorelle tra il Giordano e il mare Mediterraneo”. Il cantautore, subito dopo, spegne il televisore: “Non riesco a guardare oltre”, conclude. Lapresse.it - Italia-Israele, Roger Waters contro la nazionale italiana: “Vergogna” Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) “!”. Inizia con queste parole il video postato dasul suo profilo Instagram. Il fondatore dei Pink Floyd attacca lana poco prima dell’inizio del match di Nations Leagueche si è giocato giovedì sera a Udine: “Non dovete giocare a calcio, sono uno Stato di paria”, dice. “Nessuno di noi dovrebbe avere niente a che fare con loro finché non torneranno a far parte dell’umanità e accetteranno l’idea dei diritti umani universali per i nostri fratelli e sorelle in tutto il mondo e questo significa anche tutti i nostri fratelli e sorelle tra il Giordano e il mare Mediterraneo”. Il cantautore, subito dopo, spegne il televisore: “Non riesco a guardare oltre”, conclude.

