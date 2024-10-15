Italia-Israele, Roger Waters contro la nazionale italiana: “Vergogna” (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)
“
Vergogna
,
Vergogna Italia
!”. Inizia con queste parole il video postato da
Roger Waters
sul suo profilo Instagram. Il fondatore dei Pink Floyd attacca la
nazionale Italia
na poco prima dell’inizio del match di Nations League
contro Israele
che si è giocato giovedì sera a Udine: “Non dovete giocare a calcio
contro Israele
, sono uno Stato di paria”, dice
Waters
.
“Nessuno di noi dovrebbe avere niente a che fare con loro finché non torneranno a far parte dell’umanità e accetteranno l’idea dei diritti umani universali per i nostri fratelli e sorelle in tutto il mondo e questo significa anche tutti i nostri fratelli e sorelle tra il Giordano e il mare Mediterraneo”. Il cantautore, subito dopo, spegne il televisore: “Non riesco a guardare oltre”, conclude.
Le reazioni della comunità musicale e sportiva
Le dichiarazioni di Waters non sono passate inosservate né nel mondo della musica, né in quello dello sport. Le affermazioni di Waters si inseriscono in un quadro più ampio di movimenti artistici e culturali che tentano di dare voce a chi è spesso ignorato o emarginato dalla società. Roger Waters critica l’Italia per la partita di Nations League contro Israele e accende il dibattito (Gaeta.it)
Video Italia Israele
/hqdefault.jpg" alt="Video Italia Israele" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover;">
/hqdefault.jpg" />
Video Italia Israele