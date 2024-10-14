Cina: Hebei, aurora appare sopra la Grande Muraglia (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Pechino, 14 ott – (Xinhua) – Un’incredibile aurora e’ apparsa sopra la Grande Muraglia, nella regione cinese dello Hebei, offrendo una festa per gli occhi agli spettatori. Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: Hebei, aurora appare sopra la Grande Muraglia Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Pechino, 14 ott – (Xinhua) – Un’incredibilee’ apparsala, nella regione cinese dello, offrendo una festa per gli occhi agli spettatori. Agenzia Xinhua

