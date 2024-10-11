Highlights e gol Venezuela-Argentina 1-1, qualificazioni Mondiali 2026 (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Venezuela-Argentina, incontro valevole per la nona giornata delle qualificazioni sudamericane ai Mondiali 2026. All’Estadio Monumental de Maturin i campioni del mondo in carica non riescono a tornare alla vittoria, non andando oltre il pareggio fuori casa. Otamendi li porta in vantaggio dopo 13?, ma nella ripresa arriva il pareggio di Rondon. RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE Highlights Venezuela-Argentina Highlights e gol Venezuela-Argentina 1-1, qualificazioni Mondiali 2026 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di, incontro valevole per la nona giornata dellesudamericane ai. All’Estadio Monumental de Maturin i campioni del mondo in carica non riescono a tornare alla vittoria, non andando oltre il pareggio fuori casa. Otamendi li porta in vantaggio dopo 13?, ma nella ripresa arriva il pareggio di Rondon. RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHEe gol1-1,) SportFace.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Argentina held by Venezuela, Brazil leave it late vs Chile in 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela on Lionel Messi's return as Brazil got their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Chile on Thursday. Messi, ... (wionews.com)

Argentina's Lionel Messi blames soaked pitch for Venezuela draw - Lionel Messi blamed the conditions of the pitch Estadio Monumental de Maturín for Argentina's "ugly' 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Thursday night in their first World Cup qualifier of the October ... (espn.co.uk)

?? Venezuela fight back to earn home draw with Argentina - The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers continued Thursday evening with four more games around South America. Here is what has gone down so far.Venezuela 1-1 ArgentinaScorers: Rondón 65' ; Otamendi ... (ca.sports.yahoo.com)