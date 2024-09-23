European Wellness and Jilin Hanxing Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Wellness Initiatives (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) KOTA KINABALU, SABAH, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In a landmark move set to reshape the landscape of Global Wellness and regenerative medicine, European Wellness Biomedical Group and Jilin Hanxing Group have signed a pivotal Strategic Cooperation Agreement. The signing ceremony took place during the grand opening of European Wellness' new Premier Center in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on August 22, 2024. Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, Scientist, Founder and Chairman of European Wellness Biomedical Group, and Mr. Fang Tie Ji, Chairman of Jilin Hanxing Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate from Donggang City, Liaoning Province, China, formalized the agreement. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering international cooperation in the Wellness and healthcare sectors.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
