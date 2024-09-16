Shogun, Hiroyuki Sanada celebra il suo Emmy: "Quando oriente e occidente lavorano insieme si fanno miracoli" (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) L'attore è il secondo di sempre di origini asiatiche a ricevere l'Emmy Award nella categoria da protagonista Hiroyuki Sanada ha portato a casa l'Emmy come miglior attore in una serie drammatica per la serie FX Shogun, che ha dominato la serata portandosi a casa ben 18 riconoscimenti; l'attore ha ringraziato il suo team e i colleghi del cast e della troupe durante il suo discorso di accettazione. "Grazie mille. Oh, mio Dio. Sono più che onorato di essere qui con dei nominati straordinari", ha esordito Sanada nel suo discorso agli Emmy. "Grazie a FX, Disney e Hulu per aver creduto in me. E grazie alla mia squadra per avermi sempre sostenuto. E grazie a tutta la troupeLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Baby Reindeer wins big at the 2024 Emmys alongside Shogun and The Bear - This year’s ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. echo-news.co.uk
- Shogun star Anna Sawai becomes first Asian woman to win Best Actress Emmy - Anna Sawai won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in shogun, making her the first actor of Asian descent to achieve this honour. She expressed gratitude to her cast and crew, especially ... indiatoday.in
- Emmys 2024: 'Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada makes history as first Japanese actor to win best lead in a drama series - This historic moment for Sanada follows the trail blazed by Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian actor to win the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for his role in Netflix's Squid ... khaleejtimes
