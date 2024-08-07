La Copenaghen fashion week regala le prime ispirazioni di stile per cool girl al passo con i trend Eccone tre da adottare subito

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Mentre in Italia ci si prepara per le partenze estive, dall’altra parte d’Europa va in scena una delle settimane della moda più entusiasmanti e creative di tutto il panorama internazionale. É iniziata ladedicata alla stagione primavera estate 2025, e con lei anche il grande spettacolo dello Street Style. Nella capitale della Danimarca, che ospita le sfilate dei migliori brand scandinavi, losegue due regole ben precise: sperimentare e divertirsi sempre. Così nascono alcuni dei look più virali di stagione, con styling originali ma alla portata di tutti e nuove tendenze che presto capitaneranno i guardaroba di stagione.