The Drama Zendaya e Robert Pattinson nel nuovo film A24?

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024)sono in trattativa per interpretare la coppia protagonista di The, prossimo, firmato da Kristoffer Borgli, autore del recente Dream Scenario, con Nicolas Cage. I dettagli sul progetto sono ancora molto scarni, ma stando ad alcune fonti riportate da Deadline, ilavrebbe al centro una coppia in procinto di sposarsi, il cui rapporto incapperà però in un grave imprevisto poco prima del grande giorno. Ilrappresenterà anche l’ennesima coproduzione trae la Square Peg di Ari Aster (con Lars Knudsen e Tyler Campellone) dopo Hereditary, Midsommar, e lo stesso Dream Scenario.