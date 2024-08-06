The Drama, Zendaya e Robert Pattinson nel nuovo film A24? (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Zendaya e Robert Pattinson sono in trattativa per interpretare la coppia protagonista di The Drama, prossimo film A24, firmato da Kristoffer Borgli, autore del recente Dream Scenario, con Nicolas Cage. I dettagli sul progetto sono ancora molto scarni, ma stando ad alcune fonti riportate da Deadline, il film avrebbe al centro una coppia in procinto di sposarsi, il cui rapporto incapperà però in un grave imprevisto poco prima del grande giorno. Il film rappresenterà anche l’ennesima coproduzione tra A24 e la Square Peg di Ari Aster (con Lars Knudsen e Tyler Campellone) dopo Hereditary, Midsommar, e lo stesso Dream Scenario.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietvNotizie su altre fonti
