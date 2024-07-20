Da Derry girls a La donna del lago Le quattro serie tv della settimana

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfoglio

(Di sabato 20 luglio 2024)showrunner Lisa McGee, con Louisa Harland, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (3 stagioni su Netflix) Qualche cattiva ragazza, per variare il menu dell’eterna fantascienza e delle scopiazzature di “Black Mirror”. Spiace dire che bisogna tornare indietro di qualche anno. Ma questairlandese pare sempre nuovissima, anche se la protagonista Saoirse-Monica Jackson – la più scatenata, nellasi chiama Erin Quinn e ha sedici anni – intanto ha fatto una bella carriera, e recita con Zosia Mamet (una delle ragazze in “” di Lena Dunham) nel “Decameron”. Avrebbe voluto fare l’attrice drammatica, e in “” è una gara di smorfie. Vestita con la divisascuola cattolica, gonna a pieghe e calzettoni: siamo nell’Irlanda del nord, prima metà degli anni 90. Sullo sfondo, i disordini. Ma le fanciulle hanno la loro agenda, quanto a troubles.