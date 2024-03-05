WWE | Vince McMahon vende altre 5 milioni di azioni TKO | il report

WWE Vince

WWE: Vince McMahon vende altre 5 milioni di azioni TKO, il report (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Dopo le dimissioni da Chairman, a causa delle accuse gravissime di Janel Grant e delle indagini (anche federali) in corso, Vince McMahon continua a vendere, con l’ultimo aggiornamento di ieri notte che riporta come l’ex boss WWE abbia venduto altre 5,3 milioni di azioni di TKO. Un’enormità che, secondo le ultime stime, lascerà McMahon con “sole” 15 milioni di azioni in suo possesso. Non si tratta della prima operazione in tal senso di Vince, che sta continuando da mesi ormai a liberarsi delle azioni della compagnia, anche se l’ultima volta la “giustificazione ufficiale” era dovuta alla ricerca di liquidità da parte dell’ex simbolo della WWE.
WWE: Vince McMahon vende altre 5 milioni di azioni TKO, il report

