Golf | Tiger Woods riceverà il Bob Jones Award | “Per me è un onore”

Fonte : sportface
Golf, Tiger Woods riceverà il Bob Jones Award: “Per me è un onore” (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Importante riconoscimento per Tiger Woods, che il 12 giugno 2024 – giorno che precede l’inizio dello US Open – riceverà nel North Carolina il “Bob Jones Award“. Si tratta della più alta onorificenza della USGA (United States Golf Association), il cui Ceo Mike Whan ha spiegato: “Questo premio va oltre le prestazioni e riconosce l’impatto duraturo di un campione che ha cambiato per sempre l’immagine e la crescita di questo sport“. Lusingato anche lo stesso Tiger Woods: “Per me è un onore ricevere il Bob Jones Award. Ringrazio la USGA“. Istituito nel 1955, in passato sono stati omaggiati di questo premio campioni del calibro di Gary Player (1966), Arnold Palmer (1971), Jack Nicklaus (1975) e Ben Hogan ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Meno buche e più diplomazia. Tiger Woods si sta prendendo il golf una seconda volta

  • Golf Tiger

    Un pubblico delle occasioni, al Lost Lake Golf Club di Hobe Sound in Florida, non è bastato a Charlie Woods per strappare il pass per giocarsi le possibilità ... (sportface)

  • Golf Tiger

    anche Charlie Woods, figlio di Tiger, in Florida ai nastri di partenza delle qualificazioni per entrare al The Palm Beaches di Hobe Sound, torneo del PGA Tour ... (sportface)

  • Golf Tiger

    Tiger Woods si è dovuto ritirare dal torneo Genesis Invitational, organizzato al Riviera di Los Angeles, a causa di un Malore. Una forma influenzale ha ... (fanpage)

  • Golf Tiger

    Si è concluso nella notte il secondo giro del Genesis Invitational 2024. Al Riviera Country Club c’è un solo dominatore allo stato attuale. Si tratta di ... (oasport)

  • Golf Tiger

    Tiger Woods si ritira dal ‘Genesis Invitational’, lasciando il torneo per via di ‘una malattia’ come spiega il comunicato ufficiale. Il Golfista aveva già ... (sportface)

  • Golf Tiger

    Tiger Woods si ritira dal ‘Genesis Invitational’, lasciando il torneo per via di ‘una malattia’ come spiega il comunicato ufficiale. Il Golfista aveva già ... (sportface)

Altre Notizie

Tiger to tee it up in elite Seminole club event: MIAMI, March 4 — Golfing great Tiger Woods will tee it up in today’s Seminole pro ... will be making his first appearance in the two-person best-ball tournament at Seminole Golf Club. He will be ...malaymail

Tiger Woods selected for Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor: FAR HILLS, N.J. — Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for Golf’s traditions. Woods ...nbcsports

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face off in secret 'first major of the year': which has been dubbed 'the first major of the year' Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will play in the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday(Harry How/Getty Images) The unofficial first "major" of the Golf season ...mirror.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Golf Tiger
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.