Horizon: An American Saga, ecco il primo trailer della nuova epopea western di Kevin Costner (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Diviso in due parti, che arriveranno nei cinema Americani a giugno e in agosto, il nuovo film da regista e interprete di Costner potrebbe essere tra i protagonisti del prossimo festival di Cannes. ecco il primo trailer ufficiale originale di Horizon: An American Saga.
Horizon: An American Saga, ecco il trailer dell'epico western con Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner sta per tornare al cinema col monumentale Horizon: An American Saga, ma ha già in mente un nuovo progetto, questa volta cedendo la poltrona del ... (comingsoon)

