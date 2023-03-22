LIVE – Monza-Trento 2-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 3-3): gara-2 quarti Playoff Superlega 2022/2023 volley in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE di Vero volley Monza-Itas Trentino, partita valevole per la seconda giornata dei quarti di finale dei Playoff Superlega 2022/2023 di volley maschile. I brianzoli di Massimo Eccheli, dopo aver sfiorato l’impresa nella prima in trasferta, vogliono un’altra grande prestazione per vincere davanti al proprio pubblico e pareggiare la serie. Gli uomini di Angelo Lorenzetti, dopo la sofferta vittoria al tie-break di gara-1, proveranno invece a ritrovare il proprio ritmo per staccare gli avversari nella serie. Si preannuncia battaglia: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di mercoledì 22 marzo all’Arena di Monza. Sportface.it vi terrà ... Leggi su sportface (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) Latestualedi Vero-Itas Trentino, partita valevole per la seconda giornata deidi finale deidimaschile. I brianzoli di Massimo Eccheli, dopo aver sfiorato l’impresa nella prima in trasferta, vogliono un’altra grande prestazione per vincere davanti al proprio pubblico e pareggiare la serie. Gli uomini di Angelo Lorenzetti, dopo la sofferta vittoria al tie-break di-1, proveranno invece a ritrovare il proprio ritmo per staccare gli avversari nella serie. Si preannuncia battaglia: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di mercoledì 22 marzo all’Arena di. Sportface.it vi terrà ...

