Appian Appoints Americo Mazzotta as Vice President of EMEA Sales (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Seasoned software industry leader to drive growth and adoption of the Appian Platform in the region LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leading enterprise platform for process orchestration and automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Americo Mazzotta as Vice President of EMEA Sales. In this role, Mazzotta will oversee the company's Sales operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), focusing on driving business growth, fostering client relationships, and expanding Appian's market presence across the region. He will report to Appian's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Dorsey. "I am honoured to take on this new role at Appian," said Mazzotta. "The EMEA market is ripe for the next era of innovation and transformation, driven by process automation and artificial intelligence.

