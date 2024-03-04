Wired Health | l' evento dedicato alle tecnologie per la salute torna

Wired Health

Wired Health, l'evento dedicato alle tecnologie per la salute torna (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Mercoledì 13 marzo 2024, presso BASE Milano, torna per il settimo anno consecutivo Wired Health, l’evento di Wired Italia realizzato con il patrocinio del Comune di Milano. Una giornata per capire come le tecnologie digitali stanno cambiando la medicina, la salute e la sanità. Il tema di quest’anno sarà “Transizione”: con un ricco palinsesto di incontri, talk, interviste e dibattiti, Wired Health sarà l’occasione per raccontare e indagare il momento di radicale cambiamento a cui stiamo assistendo nell’ecosistema medico-sanitario, non solo per capire e immaginare il punto di arrivo, cioè il futuro che vorremmo, ma anche per comprendere come ci stiamo arrivando. Con l’obiettivo di realizzare trattamenti più efficaci e percorsi di cura ...
