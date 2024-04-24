Calcio | Liverpool Slot favorito per panchina - contatti con Feyenoord

Calcio Liverpool

Calcio: Liverpool. Slot favorito per panchina, contatti con Feyenoord (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Il 45enne tecnico olandese è sotto contratto fino al 2026 Liverpool (INGHILTERRA) - Incassato il no di Xabi Alonso che resterà a Leverkusen, il Liverpool sembra aver dirottato su Arne Slot le sue attenzioni: secondo la "BBC", il 45enne tecnico olandese è la prima scelta per sostituire Jurgen Klopp,
