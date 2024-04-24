Calcio | Liverpool Slot favorito per panchina - contatti con Feyenoord

liverpool boss Klopp: I won't miss daily pressure - liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he won't miss the daily pressure of the job.Klopp will step down at the end of the season.Ahead of tonight's derby at ...tribalfootball

Arne slot - liverpool 'have £8m Arne slot bid REJECTED after making him No1 target' REDS hoping to appoint Feyenoord boss as Jurgen Klopp's successor this summer. But liverpool have hit an immediate setback in ...thesun.co.uk

liverpool: ‘Surprised’ Feyenoord ‘not keen’ on slot exit; will ‘reject first offer’ as Reds are ‘millions below’ price - Feyenoord have taken a tough stance on interest from liverpool in their manager Arne slot and are set to reject the Reds' first offer, according to reports.football365