C – MOVIE Film Festival 2024: Dacia Maraini, Macha Méril e Barbara Bouchet tra gli ospiti (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Dacia Maraini, Macha Méril e Barbara Bouchet tra le ospiti della manifestazione che si terrà a Rimini dal 20 al 23 marzo, in anteprima tre Film che raccontano il femminile oggi, Zafira, l'ultima regina, Solo per me e Senza prove. A Rimini dal 20 al 23 marzo 2024 la prima edizione di C-MOVIE Film Festival, manifestazione organizzata da KitchenFilm con la direzione artistica della regista e distributrice Emanuela Piovano, realizzata con la collaborazione dell'Assemblea legislativa della Regione Emilia-Romagna e del Comune di Rimini. Nato come una rassegna tutta al femminile per offrire riflessioni, testimonianze e dibattiti attraverso il cinema, C-MOVIE ...
