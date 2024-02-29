Hockey La Symbol a Bassano Incognita maltempo

Hockey - Symbol Amatori Modena 1945, domani l’anticipo di campionato a Bassano
Prosegue la striscia positiva della Symbol Amatori 1945, anche se il pareggio recuperato a Thiene a poco più di un minuto dalla fine, allontana ancora di più ... (sport.quotidiano)
È un programma ridotto, quello che xi si prepara a vivere nel week end dell’hockey modenese: ferme le due squadre di inline della Scomed Bomporto, perché nel ... (sport.quotidiano)
scandiano 8 Symbol 4 ROLLER SCANDIANO: Vecchi, Busani N., Deinite, Rocha, Ganassi, Cinquini, Barbieri, Busani R., Fontanesi, Raveggi; all.: Cupisti. ... (sport.quotidiano)
