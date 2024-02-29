Hockey La Symbol a Bassano Incognita maltempo

Hockey. La Symbol a Bassano. Incognita maltempo (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Anticipo infrasettimanale per la Symbol Amatori Modena, che gioca questa sera contro il Roller Bassano, all’Area Caneva di Bassano del Grappa alle 20.45, la nona giornata, ultima d’andata, del girone A di A2 di Hockey pista: in realtà la gara è ancora subjudice, e probabilmente lo rimarrà fino a questa mattina, per il fortissimo maltempo che ha colpito il Veneto, e che, nel caso perdurassero i pericoli per gli spostamenti al momento fortemente sconsigliati, potrebbe portare ad un ulteriore rinvio della gara. L’anticipo si è reso necessario per la convocazione con la nazionale cilena di Gabriel Tudela, l’attaccante in forza ai gialloblù, che disputerà con i ’Rojos’ sudamericani i Campionati Panamericani di Hockey in programma dal 4 al 10 marzo prossimo, ed il giocatore potrà ripartire ...
