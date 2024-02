Salah in Arabia Saudita? Per Mido ha già firmato

"Salah in Arabia Saudita, contratto già firmato": l'annuncio di Mido: L'ex giocatore via social ha svelato il futuro del connazionale Mohamed Salah il quale sarebbe in procinto di trasferirsi in Arabia Saudita. Salah in Arabia Saudita L'annuncio di Mido "Mohamed Salah ...fantacalcio

Man Utd-friendly agent ready to do Liverpool massive favour in chase to sign €40-50m attacking sensation: Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen could end up at Liverpool this summer and he might just have an agent favoured by Manchester United to thank for ending up at Anfield.teamtalk

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star has agreed Saudi move – ‘contracts signed’: The now-retired Egyptian legend, 41, took to X on Tuesday (27 February) to claim Salah has “signed contracts” for the 2024-25 campaign – including the hashtag for Saudi Arabia’s top league. Salah has ...footballinsider247