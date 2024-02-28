Designer drugs | le nuove droghe costano poco e arrivano a casa per posta

Designer drugs

Designer drugs, le nuove droghe costano poco e arrivano a casa per posta (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Emergenza in Italia per gli stupefacenti sintetici prodotti in laboratorio. L’allarme del Viminale: “Sono prodotti dalla composizione sconosciuta, letali quindi in caso di overdose”
