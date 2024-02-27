Il power dress di Monica Lewinsky | dal sexygate a signora di potere

power dress

Il power dress di Monica Lewinsky: dal sexygate a signora di potere (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) “Vi diamo il potere. Con un po’ di aiuto da parte un’amica” si leggeva qualche giorno fa in un post di Reformation, brand di moda al femminile votato alla sostenibilità. Nello scatto di lancio della nuova campagna si vedeva una donna, in abiti business, posare di spalle seduta su una scrivania, al piano alto di un grattacielo. Adesso sappiamo chi è quella donna: Monica Lewinsky.  Chi è Monica Lewinsky Bill Clinton e Monica Lewinsky nello Studio Ovale nel 1997Siamo negli anni Novanta, quando non esistevano i meme, Instagram e la comunicazione a cui siamo abituati oggi. Per le generazioni che hanno vissuto quella vicenda però, le vignette, le battute e video goliardici nei programmi di satira su Bill Clinton e Monica Lewinsky restano ben ...
Il power dress di Monica Lewinsky: dal sexygate a signora di potere

