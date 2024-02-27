Beautiful shock | dopo oltre 30 anni muore la cattiva Sheila – Spoiler

Beautiful shock: dopo oltre 30 anni muore la cattiva Sheila – Spoiler (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Steffy vs Sheila La cattiva più cattiva è morta. Questa volta pare per davvero. dopo oltre 30 anni, è finito il regno del terrore di Sheila Carter, la storica cattiva di Beautiful interpretata da Kimberlin Brown. Nel corso della puntata trasmessa ieri dalla CBS, in America, la donna ha perso infatti la vita per mano della ‘nuora’ Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline McInnes Wood), al termine di uno scontro teso che avrà delle ripercussioni nel corso dei prossimi eventi della soap a stelle e strisce. Presente nel cast della soap, seppur in maniera non continuativa, dal 1992, il personaggio di Sheila Carter è apparso per la prima volta, nel 1990, a Febbre d’Amore. Tra le più cattive della tv del daytime Usa, durante le sue ...
