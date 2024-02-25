VIDEO Greg irrompe al ‘LiberFest’ per presentare la sua ultima fatica letteraria

VIDEO/ Greg irrompe al ‘LiberFest’ per presentare la sua ultima fatica letteraria (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minuti Attore, comico, cantante e musicista, conduttore radiofonico e televisivo, doppiatore, regista e, da qualche anno a questa parte anche scrittore. Greg fa tappa a Benevento, nell’Auditorium Spina Verde – ‘Tanga’ per presentare la sua ultima fatica letteraria: ‘Il mio nome è SorcioSecco’, pubblicato da Baldini e Castoldi. L’ennesimo appuntamento inserito nel cartellone di LiberFest, la rassegna diffusa diretta da Renato Giordano che si propone di portare la cultura in giro per la città valorizzando il patrimonio presente sul territorio e stavolta e’ toccato al Rione Liberta’ accogliere uno dei componenti della famosa coppia Lillo e Greg e fondatore del gruppo musicale rock demenziale ‘Latte e i suoi derivati’. Una chiacchierata con Alessia Giusti, giornalista ...
