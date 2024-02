Hulk | Mark Ruffalo spiega perché il film non si può fare

Mark Ruffalo: "Un film stand-alone su Hulk? Non credo che Marvel lo realizzerà mai"

Mark Ruffalo Reveals How ‘Poor Things’ Brought Out His Dormant Inner Rogue: “I’m So Sick Of Being So Well-Behaved”: Mark Ruffalo has taken a turn. “I’m so sick of being so well-behaved,” he says. “I just want to take the ship as close to the reef as I can without actually crashing it. And maybe I’ll crash it too. I ... ca.sports.yahoo

Mark Ruffalo: "Un film stand-alone su Hulk Non credo che Marvel lo realizzerà mai": Il candidato all'Oscar Mark Ruffalo, che ha interpretato di Bruce Banner/Hulk nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, torna a parlare del futuro del suo personaggio. movieplayer

Mark Ruffalo admits he priced himself out of a stand-alone ‘Hulk’ movie (and may have cost himself a Paul Thomas Anderson gig): Mark Ruffalo, currently in the home stretch of the campaign for his Best Supporting Actor nomination for “Poor Things,” recently spoke with GQ and floated a theory as to why we won’t see him lead a ... yahoo