Tooth gems e Grillz, tutto sul beauty trend dei gioielli sui denti (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) Il mondo del beauty ogni tanto fa un tuffo nel passato per recuperare trend dimenticati. Uno di questi è senza dubbio il ritorno dei gioielli per i denti, che stanno conquistando nuovamente il mondo della moda e della bellezza, portando con sé un’esplosione di creatività e personalità. Vi raccomandiamo... Coquette bow: 3 fiocchi da acquistare per realizzare il già trend 2024 La moda è ciclica: tornano così i gioielli sui denti Complice il revival degli anni 2000 e la rinascita delle tendenze Y2K reinterpretate in chiave moderna e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su diredonna
