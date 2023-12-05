Uefa Nations League | Italia-Svizzera a Parma | l’obiettivo è il secondo posto nel Gruppo 4

Uefa Nations League, Italia-Svizzera a Parma: l’obiettivo è il secondo posto nel Gruppo 4 (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) Parma – Arriva a Parma l’Italia di Mister Soncin per giocare e staccare il pass vittoria con la Svizzera. Dopo la formidabile prestazione avuta con la Spagna (leggi qui) nella Uefa Nations League, le Azzurre si preparano a scendere in campo questa sera alle 19. l’obiettivo è ottenere il secondo posto nel Gruppo 4. “Il nostro obiettivo era quello di arrivare all’ultima giornata con la possibilità di giocarci qualcosa di importante – dichiara il commissario tecnico come riporta figc.it – ci siamo riusciti e il merito va dato alle ragazze, sono loro che ci hanno portato fin qui. Sono sempre stato fiducioso perché questo Gruppo lavora ogni giorno con disponibilità e grande ...
