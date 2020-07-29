UCB enters into collaboration with Roche to develop antibody treatment for people living with Alzheimer's Disease (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) - UCB to provide to Roche and Genentech exclusive, world-wide license to UCB's UCB0107, an innovative anti-Tau antibody treatment - UCB will receive an initial upfront payment and, after positive completion of proof-of-concept in Alzheimer's Disease, is eligible to receive further potential payments with a total potential consideration approaching US $2 billion upon receipt of certain regulatory approvals and satisfying certain milestones. - UCB to fund and perform initial proof-of-concept study in Alzheimer's Disease. Upon completion and availability of results, Genentech has the right to proceed with clinical development or return full rights back to UCB. BRUSSELS, July 29, 2020 ... Leggi su iltempo

