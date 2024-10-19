Jellycat Diner, cos’è il nuovo trend (giocoso) virale su TikTok (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Si chiama Jellycat Diner e sta facendo impazzire TikTok ormai da qualche tempo. Si tratta di un’esperienza che permette di fare colazione o di mangiare in un locale in cui si finge di cucinare dei peluche a forma di cibo. Dunque, non un ristorante vero e proprio, quanto un gioco in cui a essere protagonisti sono i pupazzi a marchio Jellycat. Gli adorabili pupazzi del Jellycat Diner (fonte: MSN news)Tutto nasce nel 2023 quando la Jellycat ha aperto a New York un pop-up store a tema Diner, la tradizionale tavola calda americana. L’azienda non si aspettava una risposta così appassionata da parte degli avventori che hanno preso d’assalto il negozio. Di anno in anno l’esperienza è cresciuta fino ad approdare a un nuovo menu per la colazione (con ulteriori articoli esclusivi Jellycat). Che ha portato alla creazione di un colossale rito ludico. Cultweb.it - Jellycat Diner, cos’è il nuovo trend (giocoso) virale su TikTok Leggi tutta la notizia su Cultweb.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Si chiamae sta facendo impazzireormai da qualche tempo. Si tratta di un’esperienza che permette di fare colazione o di mangiare in un locale in cui si finge di cucinare dei peluche a forma di cibo. Dunque, non un ristorante vero e proprio, quanto un gioco in cui a essere protagonisti sono i pupazzi a marchio. Gli adorabili pupazzi del(fonte: MSN news)Tutto nasce nel 2023 quando laha aperto a New York un pop-up store a tema, la tradizionale tavola calda americana. L’azienda non si aspettava una risposta così appassionata da parte degli avventori che hanno preso d’assalto il negozio. Di anno in anno l’esperienza è cresciuta fino ad approdare a unmenu per la colazione (con ulteriori articoli esclusivi). Che ha portato alla creazione di un colossale rito ludico.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The Rise Of Onomatoplay Retail: How Bringing Play To Life Is A Winner - Officially launched last Fall, the diner sets a playful, sensory-rich scene where Jellycat’s food-themed plush toys are not just displayed but "prepared" in a ... (forbes.com)

Plush-maker Jellycat celebrates its 25th anniversary - but why are adults so obsessed with it? - Connoisseurs of all things cute and cuddly, Jellycat turns 25 this year - and highlights a huge boom in adults collecting fluffy foods with a face. View on euronews ... (msn.com)

The Jellycat NYC Diner Has Just Unveiled A New Breakfast Menu - It’s the pop-up that started it all. When Jellycat opened the doors to its NYC Diner pop-up back in September 2023, the soft toy company was blown away by the hugely positive response. Now, one year ... (msn.com)