Priscilla rompe il silenzio sulla quarta stagione di Drag Race Italia (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Che fine ha fatto Drag Race Italia? I prossimi palinsesti televisivi sono stati tutti svelati e il reality sulle Drag queen con Priscilla non è presente né in Rai, né in Mediaset, né in Sky, né in Warner Bros Discovery né tantomeno sulle piattaforme. Lo scorso aprile Paramount+ ha cancellato dal proprio portfolio la terza stagione di Drag Race Italia confermando di non essere interessato alla realizzazione di una season four e quando la notizia è diventata di dominio pubblico online è esploso un vero e proprio drama. Il sito televisivo TvBlog, qualche giorno dopo, ha cercato di rassicurare i fan sostenendo che, al di là di RealTime e Paramount+ (che avevano già trasmesso le prime stagioni) esistevano altri broadcaster interessati a produrre la versione Italiana. A conti fatti, però, non è così.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
