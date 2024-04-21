Notizie Correlate
Il mondo dei pirati è pronto a conquistare anche i possessori di Nintendo Switch con l’arrivo di ONE Piece Odyssey, l’RPG che mette la Ciurma di Cappello di Paglia di fronte a una nuova avventura ... (gamerbrain)
Il famoso pirata dal cappello di paglia di One Piece si sta preparando a festeggiare il suo compleanno in 5 paesi europei. Toei Animation ha annunciato che Monkey D. Luffy si prepara a fare il suo ... (movieplayer)
Alcuni membri del cast della serie One Piece, prodotta da Netflix, hanno partecipato a un panel che si è svolto all'evento Weebcon 2024, condividendo curiosità e aneddoti sull'esperienza sul set. ... (movieplayer)
One Piece: le celebrazioni per i 25 anni dell'anime arrivano a Milano il 5 maggio
Taylor Swift wears skirt designed by Milwaukee artist in new music video - Milwaukee fashion designer Elena Velez designed a Piece worn by Taylor Swift in her “Fortnight” music video. Swift wears a ruffled skirt from Velez for just over 40 seconds of the video. She and the ...msn
Mom Shares Simple Cardboard Hack That Gets Her Kids Excited to Fold Laundry - A mom is sharing how her toddlers are able to help her with laundry! Influencer Alexia Delarosa — who shares “moments from daily life, motherhood, and baking,” per her Instagram bio — shared a video ...ca.style.yahoo
RNC files flurry of lawsuits as part of election year strategy that’s ‘very important’ to Trump - As President Joe Biden and Donald Trump step up their campaigning in swing states, a quieter battle is taking place in the shadows of their White House rematch.nypost