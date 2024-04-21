One Piece | le celebrazioni per i 25 anni dell' anime arrivano a Milano il 5 maggio

(Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Toei Animation ha annunciato gli appuntamenti, in programma in Europa, per festeggiare i 25Onee l'appuntamento in Italia sarà a. Domenica 5si festeggeranno i 25di Onee, per l'occasione, aci saranno molte sorprese e un pop-up store. Le iniziative, segnalate da enormi gonfiabili nelle principali città europee, permetteranno ai fan di immergersi nel mondotargato Toei Animation. Gli eventi annunciati da Toei Animation Per augurare buon compleanno a Luffy, ci saranno tante sorprese in varie città (Berlino presso l'Alexa Mall, all'Outernet - Now Trending di Londra, al Principe Pio di Madrid, e all'Hôtel de la Marine di Parigi). I fan ...

Taylor Swift wears skirt designed by Milwaukee artist in new music video - Milwaukee fashion designer Elena Velez designed a Piece worn by Taylor Swift in her “Fortnight” music video. Swift wears a ruffled skirt from Velez for just over 40 seconds of the video. She and the ...msn

Mom Shares Simple Cardboard Hack That Gets Her Kids Excited to Fold Laundry - A mom is sharing how her toddlers are able to help her with laundry! Influencer Alexia Delarosa — who shares “moments from daily life, motherhood, and baking,” per her Instagram bio — shared a video ...ca.style.yahoo

RNC files flurry of lawsuits as part of election year strategy that’s ‘very important’ to Trump - As President Joe Biden and Donald Trump step up their campaigning in swing states, a quieter battle is taking place in the shadows of their White House rematch.nypost