Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, la responsabile di armi sul set di “Rust” è stata condannata a 18 mesi di carcere per omicidio colposo (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) L’omicidio di Halyna Hutchins sul set di Rust ha un primo formale colpevole. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, la responsabile di armi sul set del western maledetto, è stata condannata a 18 mesi di carcere per omicidio colposo. La Gutierrez-Reed era responsabile delle armi sul set del film Rust dove nel 2021 morì la direttrice della fotografia, Halyna Hutchins e dove venne ferito il regista Joel Souza, a causa di una pistola caricata con un proiettile vero. Il colpo era stato sparato dall’attore Alec Baldwin che stava provando sul set i movimenti di un’inquadratura prima di girare. La pistola gli ...
