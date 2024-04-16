Hannah Gutierrez-Reed | la responsabile di armi sul set di “Rust” è stata condannata a 18 mesi di carcere per omicidio colposo

Notizie Correlate
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsabile delle armi sul set del film, è stata condannata a 18 mesi per la morte di Halyna Hutchins avvenuta durante le riprese di Rust. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed è stata ... (movieplayer)
Il processo contro Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsabile delle armi sul set di Rust, si è concluso con una sentenza di colpevolezza per omicidio colposo per la morte di Halyna Hutchins, direttore ... (screenworld)
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, la responsabile delle armi sul set del film di Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’, è stata giudicata colpevole di omicidio colposo per la morte della direttrice della fotografia Halyna ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Rust, 18 mesi all'armiera che diede pistola a Baldwin
What does the sentencing of ‘Rust’ armorer mean for Alec Baldwin and New Mexico film industry - Somehow, a live bullet ended up in a gun used during rehearsal on the “Rust” set. Actor Alec Baldwin was using the gun when it went off, hitting Hutchins and the film’s director, who survived. Baldwin ...kob
Reaction from both sides on Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's sentencing - Monday, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Reaction continues to pour in from both sides of the courtroom, including an exclusive interview with ...koat
