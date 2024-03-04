United Rugby Championship | è fuga a tre in vetta Treviso | ora i playoff sono a rischio

United Rugby

United Rugby Championship: è fuga a tre in vetta. Treviso, ora i playoff sono a rischio (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Si è disputato nel weekend l’undicesimo turno della United Rugby Championship e le prime della classe hanno messo la freccia, scattando verso i playoff. E alle loro spalle sono otto squadre in corsa per cinque posti, con la Benetton Treviso che sta pericolosamente crollando in classifica. In vetta si confermano gli irlandesi del Leinster, che hanno espugnato Cardiff 20-33 e sono primi con 44 punti. Alle loro spalle c’è la coppia formata dai Glasgow Warriors e i sudafricani Bulls, appaiati a 40 punti. Gli scozzesi si sono imposti 9-19 sul campo della Benetton Treviso, mentre i Bulls hanno vinto nettamente 40-22 il derby sudafricano contro gli Stormers. Alle loro spalle, come detto, c’è la folla. A quota 34 punti ci ...
