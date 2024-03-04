United Rugby Championship: è fuga a tre in vetta. Treviso, ora i playoff sono a rischio
Si è appena conclusa a Monigo la sfida valevole per l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e in campo sono scesi i padroni di casa della ... (oasport)
Si è appena conclusa a Cork la sfida valevole per l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e in campo sono scesi i padroni di casa del Munster e ... (oasport)
Si disputa questo weekend l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship, che approfittando dello stop del Guinness Sei Nazioni manda in campo tutte le ... (oasport)
Si è disputato nel weekend il decimo turno dell’United Rugby Championship, una giornata che non ha sorriso ai colori azzurri. Le Zebre Parma hanno sprecato ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 16.20 Conto delle mete che è nettamente a favore dei padroni di casa (6-2): per il Benetton sono andati a segno ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 71? Albornoz prova ad andare a memoria per l’inserimento di un compagno, Prisciantelli chiude e raccoglie il pallone ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Stellar debut for Antoine Dupont as France win LA World Rugby SVNS Series title: The crown marked a triumphant debut in the format for former World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, France's 15-a-side captain and scrumhalf.iol.co.za
Dupont caps stunning sevens debut jaunt by leading France to their first World Series title in 19 years in Los Angeles: The crown capped a triumphant debut in the format for former World Rugby Player of the Year Dupont ... In the semi-finals, the Aussies ousted the United States 26-19 and the Kiwis eliminated Canada 31 ...scmp
Lions pleased to have kept their composure in URC win over Sharks: The Lions and Sharks in action during their United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images Despite it being a bit of an up-and-down game ...citizen.co.za