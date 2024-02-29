LIVE F1 | GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA | alle 12 30 la FP1 | Leclerc e Sainz lanciano la sfida a Verstappen

LIVE F1, GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA: alle 12.30 la FP1, Leclerc e Sainz lanciano la sfida a Verstappen (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.11 L’ALBO D’ORO DEL GP DEL Bahrain 2014 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2015 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2016 Manama Nico Rosberg Mercedes2017 Manama Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2018 Manama Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2019 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2020 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2021 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes2022 Manama Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2023 Manama Max Verstappen Red Bull 12.08 Attenzione anche a Lando Norris, a caccia di conferme dopo un ottimo 2023: “Abbiamo reso la macchina più veloce ed è molto chiaro da tutti i dati che abbiamo. Ma alcune cose non ci hanno permesso di progredire quanto avrei voluto, e penso che a tutti sarebbe piaciuto come squadra. Alcuni di questi problemi li ho appena evidenziati qui in Bahrein proprio a causa della ...
